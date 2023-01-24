Busy Philipps Congratulates Pal Michelle Williams on 5th Oscar Nomination: 'Proud of You Forever'

Busy Philipps is celebrating her BFF Michelle Williams' Academy Award nomination.

On Tuesday, Philipps, 43, shared a throwback photo of Williams, 42, on Instagram as she wrote in a caption that she wants to "go back in time and tell this kid that she's going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. 😭"

"And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES)," the Freaks and Geeks alum and longtime pal of Williams wrote in her caption. "But tbh- that's probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then."

"I love you MW," Philipps continued. "Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying."

"A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you. ❤️🌟," the actress added in her caption.

Williams, who portrays a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg's mother in the director's movie The Fabelmans, joined a list of five Best Actress nominees that includes Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The actor's fifth Oscar nomination comes six years after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Manchester by the Sea. Williams previously received nominations for Best Actress in 2012 for My Week with Marilyn and in 2011 for Blue Valentine and a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain.

Philipps has made a staunch supporter of Williams throughout awards season, as she accompanied her longtime pal to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15.

The pair have proved inseparable since their time starring together on Dawson's Creek in the early 2000s, growing into a fan-favorite fixture at major awards shows over the years. In 2019, Philipps revealed that she even has one of Williams' Golden Globe awards at her home.

Philipps and Williams' Dawson Creek costar Joshua Jackson also shared Philipps' post to his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing: "5 Academy Award nominations!! Holy Moses."

"I don't know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy [watering] hole when we were all kids," Jackson, 44, wrote as he congratulated Williams. "What an amazing journey you have been on."

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.