Busy Philipps Congratulates Pal Michelle Williams on 5th Oscar Nomination: 'Proud of You Forever'

Michelle Williams was nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards for The Fabelmans

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 01:02 PM
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Busy Philipps is celebrating her BFF Michelle Williams' Academy Award nomination.

On Tuesday, Philipps, 43, shared a throwback photo of Williams, 42, on Instagram as she wrote in a caption that she wants to "go back in time and tell this kid that she's going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. 😭"

"And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES)," the Freaks and Geeks alum and longtime pal of Williams wrote in her caption. "But tbh- that's probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then."

"I love you MW," Philipps continued. "Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying."

"A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you. ❤️🌟," the actress added in her caption.

Busy Philipps Gushes Over BFF Michelle Williams
Busy Philipps/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams, who portrays a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg's mother in the director's movie The Fabelmans, joined a list of five Best Actress nominees that includes Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The actor's fifth Oscar nomination comes six years after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Manchester by the Sea. Williams previously received nominations for Best Actress in 2012 for My Week with Marilyn and in 2011 for Blue Valentine and a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain.

Philipps has made a staunch supporter of Williams throughout awards season, as she accompanied her longtime pal to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The pair have proved inseparable since their time starring together on Dawson's Creek in the early 2000s, growing into a fan-favorite fixture at major awards shows over the years. In 2019, Philipps revealed that she even has one of Williams' Golden Globe awards at her home.

Philipps and Williams' Dawson Creek costar Joshua Jackson also shared Philipps' post to his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing: "5 Academy Award nominations!! Holy Moses."

"I don't know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy [watering] hole when we were all kids," Jackson, 44, wrote as he congratulated Williams. "What an amazing journey you have been on."

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Related Articles
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Says She's 'Astounded' by Surprise Oscar Nomination: 'So Hard to Believe'
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Michelle Williams Brings BFF Busy Philipps as Her Date to Critics Choice Awards 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee: 'It's Possible'
Composer John Williams speaks onstage during the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Composer John Williams Breaks Own Record as Most Oscar-Nominated Person Alive
Todd Field attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards; Martin McDonagh attends the AFI Awards; Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" UK Premiere
Female Directors Shut Out of Oscars 2023 After Wins in Consecutive Years
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett accepts the Best Actress award for "Tár" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Cate Blanchett Says Awards Season Should Change in Critics Choice Speech: 'Stop the Televised Horse Race'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and More Are Helping Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Oscar Chances
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023
BAFTA 2023 Nominees, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards; Jamie Lee Curtis at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Michelle Yeoh Her 'Bae' After Their Movie Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards
heath-ledger.jpg
Remembering Heath Ledger's Life in Photos
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!