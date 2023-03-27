Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'

Busy Philipps appears to be emulating Gwyneth Paltrow in a recent Instagram post.

On Saturday, the former Dawson's Creek star, 43, and fellow actress Jen Tullock shared a selfie in which they were pictured each holding a cocktail.

"Well, we lost a half day of skiing," the caption read on both women's posts.

The text is seemingly a nod to a quote Paltrow, 50, gave during her ongoing Utah civil court case, during which she was asked about the impact of the corresponding ski incident in terms of it having "deterred [her] from the rest of what was a very expensive vacation."

"Well, I lost half a day of skiing, yes," the actress responded from the stand.

The Goop founder took the stand to testify on Friday — day four of the Park City, Utah, civil trial — recounting her recollection of the Feb. 26, 2016, ski collision between her and retired doctor Terry Sanderson, now 76.

It was a trip she took with her now-husband Brad Falchuk and two children Apple, 11 at the time, and Moses, 9 at the time, plus Falchuk's two kids Isabella and Brody, who are the same ages as Paltrow's kids.

Paltrow is being sued by retired Utah optometrist Sanderson, who first filed a lawsuit against her back in January 2019.

The doctor originally requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement and emotional distress. That number has been lowered to $300,000 by Judge Kent. R. Holmberg. Paltrow, for her part, seeks $1 in damages plus legal fees.

Apple, Moses and Falchuk, 52, are expected to testify this week.

During Paltrow's Friday testimony, the plaintiff's attorney Kristin VanOrman asked the Oscar winner about the single dollar in damages she is asking for if the jury rules in her favor.

"It's an actual dollar that I'm asking for," Paltrow told the court, adding that the amount is "symbolic because the damages would actually be more," when VanOrman asked about previous statements she made about the symbolic nature of the request.

"Remember me asking you, is it symbolic and you said yes it is, and I asked you as well, well you learned about that through Taylor Swift, because she asked for $1 in symbolic damages, right?" the attorney asked, to which the actress replied, "I think I said at that point that I had not been familiar with it but I since am."

Paltrow's attorneys objected to the relevance of VanOrman's point as she asked again whether the actress was familiar with the details of Swift's August 2017 countersuit, in which a Denver jury ruled that former radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift during a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013. Swift, now 33, was awarded $1.

"I was not aware at the time," Paltrow said of the musician's lawsuit, leading VanOrman to ask if she is "good friends" with Swift.

"I would not say we are 'good friends,' " the actress said under oath. "We are friendly. I've taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don't talk very often."