Busy Philipps Reveals the 'Origin' of How She Became Michelle Williams' Frequent Red Carpet Date

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps walking hand-in-hand has become a fan-favorite fixture at major awards shows in the past few years. But the origin story behind award season’s best red carpet couple is even sweeter than their long-lasting friendship.

As Philipps recounts in her new book This Will Only Hurt a Little, Williams, 38, and Philipps, 39, first met on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the early 2000s and immediately hit it off. Years later, Williams was gaining rave reviews for her work in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, where she met and fell in love with Heath Ledger.

After the movie was released and they welcomed daughter Matilda, now 12, Williams and Ledger were nominated for every major award and could bring another person since they were both invited to the shows. That’s when Philipps came in.

“Since they were both nominated, they each were able to bring a guest and Michelle asked me to join at every event, which was obviously incredibly thrilling for both of us. That’s basically the origin of me joining Michelle at all the ceremonies for all the awards she’s been nominated for,” Philipps writes.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps at the 2006 Oscars

The upcoming Busy Tonight host goes on to gush about the “insanity and magic” Ledger and Williams were living at the time, after welcoming her “beautiful and perfect goddaughter” Matilda and receiving so much praise for their work while also madly in love with each other.

Though Williams and Ledger would go on to separate just months before the actor died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in early 2008, Philipps recounts how hard that time was for her best friend.

The actress continues to be there for Williams and recently flew to New York on the tenth anniversary of Ledger’s death to be with her, posting a sweet selfie of the two out at dinner.

The pair have stayed inseparable since meeting on Dawson’s Creek. Williams even told PEOPLE in 2016 that Philipps was her soulmate.

“I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” she said.

This Will Only Hurt a Little is out now.