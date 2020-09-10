"I really wish I could be with my friend tonight celebrating how special and incredible and brilliant she is," Busy Philipps wrote

Busy Philipps Says She Is 'Eternally Grateful' for Friend Michelle Williams in Birthday Tribute

Busy Philipps is celebrating another year of her best friend Michelle Williams — and all the excitement the two still have to come.

On Wednesday, Philipps posted a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of Williams' 40th birthday.

In the post, the actress included candid photos of the pair, which she said are "truly so us," as well as a lengthy caption about her long-lasting friendship with the Oscar-nominated star.

"I love these pictures," Philipps said. "I can’t believe my best friend is 40. We met 20 years ago, which makes no sense because we’re still 27."

In the first two pictures Philipps posted, the television personality is seen helping Williams get ready in the mirror.

The former Busy Tonight host also included an adorable shot of Williams as a little girl.

"I really wish I could be with my friend tonight celebrating how special and incredible and brilliant she is. And to tell her in person how I’m eternally grateful that we met all those years ago because there’s no one I’d rather weather all the storms with and celebrate all the wonderful things with and cry and cry and laugh and laugh and drink and not drink with," she continued.

Adding, "I wish we ALL could be with our friends and the people we love right now."

While Philipps, 41, was sad about the separation from Williams on her birthday, she noted, "the thing that gives me hope (I guess) is that life is long."

"And there are so many more birthdays to come," she said, going on to picture what her future friendship with Williams will look like.

"I can’t wait to be old someday with my friend and go to farmers markets in the countryside with her- my long grey hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly back in a bun and she in some giant sun hat, protecting her still perfect porcelain skin. And then we, two old ladies who met when they were girls, jokingly will say to the lady farmer selling us oranges 'you won’t believe this- we’ve been friends 50 years! Which makes no sense because we’re only 40!' " Philipps teased.

"And then Michelle will turn to me and say (for the girl’s benefit), 'well, I’M only 40, B. You’re 41.' And we will look at each other and link arms and laugh," she added. "Happy birthday, M. I love you."

Many of Philipps' followers wished Williams a happy birthday in the post's comments, while others praised the pair's heartwarming friendship.

"There is no more pure love than the love between Busy and Michelle," one user wrote.

Another added, "I love your guys’ friendship. It’s so beautiful," while one person replied, "Best best-friendship in Hollywood 😘 Happy birthday Michelle!"

Philipps and Williams first met on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the early 2000s.

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams at the 2019 Emmy Awards

The stars have become a fan-favorite fixture at major awards shows in the past few years, and in 2019, Philipps revealed that she even has one of Williams' Golden Globe awards at her home.

The pair have stayed inseparable since their time on Dawson’s Creek. Williams even told PEOPLE in 2016 that Philipps was her soulmate.