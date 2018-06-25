Busy Philipps Counts Down to Her 39th Birthday at Father John Misty Concert: 'I'm Almost Old'

Happy Birthday, Busy Philipps!

The actress and author celebrated the eve of her 39th birthday with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday — and of course documented it on her Instagram stories.

The I Feel Pretty actress went from her daughter Cricket Pearl Silverstein’s 5th birthday party to a Father John Misty concert at the popular Los Angeles venue. Philipps attended the show with husband Marc Silverstein and posted several videos from the event, which started just hours before she turned 39.

“I’m almost old,” Philipps captioned one of the videos of her watching Father John Misty’s Joshua Michael Tillman perform.

Philipps has a busy year ahead. She is currently developing a late night talk show for E! titled Busy Tonight, which is co-produced by Tina Fey.

The actress is also releasing a memoir in October titled This Will Only Hurt a Little that promises the same humor Philipps consistently delivers on her popular Instagram account.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to write this book,” Philipps said after revealing the cover. “I’m just so grateful someone asked. Otherwise, what was the point of any of it?”

The memoir will tackle everything from Philipps’ childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona and her young adult years starting out in Hollywood, to her life now as a working actress, mother of two daughters and famous best friend to Michelle Williams.

Touchstone will release This Will Only Hurt a Little on October 23.