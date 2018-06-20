Busy Philipps Is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of Her First Book — Find Out the Funny Title!

Busy Philipps is keeping busy! The I Feel Pretty actress will release her first book, a memoir titled This Will Only Hurt a Little, on October 23, PEOPLE can reveal.

In the exclusive jacket image, the mom to Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 4, dons head-to-toe fuchsia, rocking a hot pink power suit and a matching tied silk scarf against a magenta wall.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to write this book,” Philipps, 38, says. “I’m just so grateful someone asked. Otherwise, what was the point of any of it?”

Courtesy Touchstone Books

The memoir will tackle everything from Philipps’ childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona and her young adult years starting out in Hollywood, to her life now as a working actress, mother of two daughters and famous best friend to Michelle Williams.

This Will Only Hurt a Little promises the same humor Philipps consistently delivers on her Instagram, which she’s become almost as synonymous with as her iconic roles on Freaks and Geeks and Dawson’s Creek.

Back when Touchstone Books announced the upcoming book in August, Phillipps held back the title, but teased on social media, “I’m not allowed to say the title of it, but it’s a good title.”

