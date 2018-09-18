Burt Reynolds Left His Only Son Out of His Will and Created a Trust for Him Instead

Screen legend Burt Reynolds left his only son out of his will — but did not cut him out.

The will, which was obtained by TMZ, says of Quinton, “I intentionally omit him from this, my Last Will and Testament, as I have provided for him during my lifetime in my Declaration of Trust.”

The will, which was signed in 2011, appoints Reynolds’ niece Nancy Lee Brown Hess as the personal representative of Reynolds’ estate. Reynolds lists his great nephew Brian Ritchey Brown and then his great niece Tracy Erin Rogers as the next personal representative were anything to happen to the previous one.

According to TMZ, all of Reynolds’ assets appear to be in the trust, which may be designed to get around estate taxes.

Reynolds died earlier this month at age 82. Quinton, born in 1988, was the adopted son of Reynolds and his ex-wife Loni Anderson.

After Reynolds’ death, Anderson told Fox News in a statement, “Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world.”

The statement continued, “Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Burt Reynolds and son Quinton Peter Brooker/REX/Shutterstock

When Reynolds died, he was worth around $5 million, according to reports.

“I’ve lost more money than is possible because I just haven’t watched it,” Reynolds told Vanity Fair in 2015. “I’ve still done well in terms of owning property and things like that. But I haven’t been somebody who’s been smart about his money. There are a couple of actors who are quite brilliant with the way they’ve handled their money. But they’re not very good actors.”

Hess said in a statement, “My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students.”

She continued, “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the amazing cast that was assembled.”