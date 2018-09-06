Gunsmoke, The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and More of Burt Reynolds' Most Iconic Roles

DREAM 'BOAT'
NBC Television/Getty
YOUNG 'GUN'
CBS Photo Archive/Getty
RIVER'S WILD
Fotos International/Getty
MEASURE OF AN ACTOR
Silver Screen Collection/Getty
BOX OFFICE COWBOY
Silver Screen Collection/Getty
HOW SWEET IT WAS
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
IN HAPPIER TIMES
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
A FATHER'S PRIDE
Peter Brooker/REX/Shutterstock
RIGHT ON CUE
SNAP/REX/Shutterstock
A WIN-WIN SITCOM
CBS Photo Archive via Getty
GOLDEN MOMENT
Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
THE XXX FACTOR
G Lefkowitz/New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
AND ... ACTION!
Maury Phillips/WireImage
BACK IN THE GAME
Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock
1 of 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement