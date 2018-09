Original cougar alert! At 35, Reynolds began an affair with Shore, 54, after appearing on her TV variety show Dinah’s Place in 1971. Though they split after four years, Reynolds said of Shore in his 1994 autobiography My Life: “I was so damn lucky to be with her.”

Not long after, Reynolds began wooing Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft, with the help of her half-sister, Liza Minnelli. When the romance became public, “[We] were on the cover of every tabloid in America: ‘Burt Dumps Dinah for Twenty-Year-Old,’ ” Luft recalled in her 1998 autobiography Me and My Shadows.