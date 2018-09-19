Burt Reynolds Honored by Family and Friends at Private Funeral in Florida

Burt Reynolds was honored on Wednesday morning at a private funeral in West Palm Beach, Florida, PEOPLE confirms. The actor died earlier this month at the age of 82.

A source tells PEOPLE that after the small service, attendees went to the tavern, E.R. Bradley’s Saloon, nearby.

“Burt was a real person and he loved these kinds of casual watering holes,” the source says.

Contrary to reports, the source says Reynolds’ former flame Sally Field, 71, was not present at the funeral. Field is currently on a book tour to promote her memoir In Pieces, in which she recounts her relationship to Reynolds.

A funeral program obtained by US Weekly shows that the eulogy was done by Todd Vittum, Reynolds’ The Last Movie Star costar. Reynolds’ Smokey and the Bandit II costar Patrick Moody delivered the closing prayer.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement at the time of his death.

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Field said her “years with Burt never leave my mind” in her own statement. “He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”