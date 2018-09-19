Burt Reynolds' Movie Car Collection Headed to Auction in Las Vegas Following His Memorial

Fans of Burt Reynolds have the chance to own a piece of movie history with the late actor’s incredible car collection heading to the famed Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas later this month.

The actor, who died earlier this month at the age of 82, left behind some iconic film memorabilia in the form of replicas of the cars he drove during some of his most famous films.

While the studios kept the originals — or they did not make it out in one piece after shooting — the actor told Barrett-Jackson Auction’s website, prior to his death, that he had the vehicles commissioned because he “always loved cars.“

“We had a family car, a Buick, that was probably the first car I drove. I also wrecked it later. But once I signed onto Riverboat (a TV series that ran from 1959-60) and got my contract with Universal, I bought a ’57 T-Bird,” he said.

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from “Hooper” Courtesy Barrett-Jackson

Reynolds’ friend and business partner, Gene Kennedy of Bandit Movie Cars Florida, said the “original cars used in the movies were disposed of, due to liability reasons,” which was why Reynolds had them recreated.

“Universal Studios wouldn’t allow the sale of cars that may have had some frame damage from the stunts performed,” Kennedy added.

A promotional video of the actor shows his love for cars before his death.

Collectors and enthusiasts will be able to see and bid on the actor’s recreation of the 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am — which featured in his film Hooper.

Reynolds was also the owner of the USFL Tampa Bay Bandits and had a promo car for the team which is also up for auction — a 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

A 1987 Chevrolet R30 Pickup, a recreation of the car he drove in the 1981 film Cannonball Run, will also be auctioned off.

1987 Chevrolet R30 Pickup “Cannonball Run” re-creation Courtesy Barrett-Jackson

One car not up for auction is the actor’s 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am which is a replica of the car featured in his film Smokey and the Bandit. That car sold for a record $550,000 during a 2016 Scottsdale, Arizona, auction.

All the cars have been signed during tours and special events by Reynolds and other actors in his films. The vehicles are also titled and registered in Reynolds’ name.

Kennedy said the cars are “history pieces of time from the ’70s, and we want to keep them that way.”

Reynolds passed away on Sept. 6 at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to manager Erik Kritzer. His memorial service was held on Wednesday with a private funeral scheduled Thursday for close family.

The auction is scheduled for Sept. 29 and will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, hosted by Barrett-Jackson.