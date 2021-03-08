Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt Seen Together on Set of Their Upcoming Action Flick Bullet Train

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock on the set of Bullet Train

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are ready for action!

The pair were photographed Thursday in Los Angeles on the set of their upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train.

Pitt, 57, looked a little worse for wear in character as assassin Ladybug, sporting a T-shirt covered in what appeared to be ash and with a blood stain down the front. Bullock, 56, was pictured looking a bit more coiffed in a white button-down and gray blazer, as a fiery-wreckage scene blazed behind them.

Bullet Train is an adaptation of the Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

In a first look at the film last week, Pitt was photographed alongside his costar Joey King in Los Angeles, wearing the same costume as in the snapshots with Bullock.

The Kissing Booth star, meanwhile, wore a cheerful bright-pink button-down shirt with a pink vest and red skirt as she bore a fake cut on her forehead with fake dark bruises on her arms.

King, 21, plays Prince, one of five deadly assassins (alongside Ladybug) who board the fast-moving bullet train and find out their missions each has something in common.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will have the tone of Bullock's 1994 film Speed and Liam Neeson's 2014 plane thriller Non-Stop.

While Bullock starred in Ocean's Eight, the female spin-off of Pitt's Ocean's Eleven franchise, the two stars have never acted opposite one another onscreen before.

Bullet Train marks Pitt's first movie commitment since 2019's Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, for which he earned his first acting Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category.