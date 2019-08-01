Buffy the Vampire Slayer 's Kristy Swanson and Glee Actor Get Into Twitter War Over Trump

Actress Kristy Swanson is standing by telling Glee actor Patrick Gallagher she’d be “more than happy to purchase your 1 Way ticket back to” Canada.

Swanson, 49, best-known for playing the titular demon killer in 1992 movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer, made the statement in a tweet to Gallagher on Monday in response to a seemingly anti-Donald Trump tweet from the actor. Gallagher retweeted a video of two women wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and singing about the president being a “mighty man” and running the country “as best he can.”

Gallagher, 51, popular for playing Coach Ken Tanaka on Glee, tweeted that the video is “why people laugh at America,” with several laughing emojis. His tweet prompted Swanson to echo Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants going “back” to their countries of birth.

Trump has come under fire for directing the rhetoric at sitting congresswomen of color, including Representative Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia before immigrating in 1993 and becoming a U.S. citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old.

“You are a Canadian making a living as an ‘actor’ in The United States Of America. If you’re so embarrassed by our Country that is putting food on your table, I’d be more than happy to purchase your 1 Way ticket back to America’s Hat,” Swanson wrote, adding the Canadian flag emoji.

You are a Canadian making a living as an “actor” in The United States Of America. If you’re so embarrassed by our Country that is putting food on your table, I’d be more than happy to purchase your 1 Way ticket back to America’s Hat 🇨🇦 https://t.co/EmYWtQrW77 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 30, 2019

Gallagher then hit back at the actress, recalling how they worked together years prior and saying he had a negative experience.

“You were a diva and rude when I worked with you… Looks like you haven’t changed gotten any more class,” Gallagher wrote.

The movie in question seems to be 1997’s Bad to the Bone, which Swanson said in a later tweet was shot in Canada.

Gallagher also continued to respond to Swanson’s original message, tweeting that he’s a U.S. citizen and chastising her for “sicking…your troll army on me.”

“Didn’t even bother to do the research..I’m an American citizen..typical troll with the…typical Trumpster class and thin skin,” Gallagher wrote in one of the tweets.

Didn’t even bother to do the research..I’m an American citizen..typical troll with the “a…typical Trumpster class and thin skin #pathetic https://t.co/nxq3Ua57dS — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) July 30, 2019

Gallagher later blocked Swanson, who responded that she was “good” with the move and continued to defend her comments.

“I simply stuck up for America with class while keeping a sense of humor about it. If you want to play victim that you got trolled, that’s on you,” Swanson wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The initial controversy started when Trump fired off a string of racist tweets earlier this month to criticize progressive Democratic congresswomen and urge them to “go back” to the “crime-infested places from which they came,” despite the fact that they are American.

A group of Democratic women of color, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts recently spoke out against the conditions of border detention facilities, as CNN reported.

The women condemned the president’s tweets, with Omar accusing Trump of “stoking white nationalism” with his language.

“Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen,” she wrote on Twitter. “You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agendas.”