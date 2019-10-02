Swirly Twirly Gum Drops! You Can Buy a Buddy the Elf-Scented Candle on Amazon, and It Smells Like Christmas Cheer

Image zoom

Christmas is just over two months away, which means if you love the holiday season, you’re probably eager to pull out all that festive decor and start gift shopping soon (Disney advent calendar, anyone?). And to make the upcoming holidays even more exciting, we found something that’s bound to shoot your Christmas cheer through the roof: an Elf-inspired candle.

Yes, that’s right — Buddy the Elf now comes in candle form. From the same creator of the Grey’s Anatomy McDreamy candle, the soy candle features a print of Buddy on it with cute details like candy canes and corns, plus a description of what it smells like. Highlighting some of his most memorable lines, the label reads: “Smells like swirly twirly gum drops, the world’s best cup of coffee, Francisco, syrup, a whole roll of Tollhouse cookie dough, and then to finish, we’ll snuggle.”

While one can only imagine what swirly twirly gum drops mixed with coffee and syrup smells like, you’ll be happy to know the candle is actually “Christmas sugar cookie” scented.

Buy It! Buddy The Elf Christmas Candle, $26; amazon.com

Even though it’s only October, Buddy the Elf seems to already be having a moment on the internet — from this Etsy wreath that’s gone viral to a life-size inflatable lawn decoration that sold out on Target (but is still available on Amazon!), the Christmas spirit is certainly hitting early this year.

And if you’re looking for more pop culture-inspired candles, Amazon Handmade storefront Define Design 11 (run by the same owner as Etsy shop I Heart Pop Candles) has tons available — including Friends candles, Game of Thrones candles, Bachelor candles, and more.

We anticipate that the Buddy the Elf-scented candle will fly off the virtual shelves soon (the McDreamy one is already temporarily out of stock), so you’ll want to add it to your cart now before the holiday shopping frenzy begins!