Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard is willing to go blonde again for a Marvel cameo.

The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE that, now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back past Spider-Man alums to reprise their roles in the current franchise, she's willing to be Gwen Stacy once again. Howard played the role of Peter Parker's potential romantic interest in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 back in 2007 opposite Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.

"That would be so fun," she says with a laugh. "Since we are exploring multiverses — and by we are exploring it, they are exploring it and I'm enjoying it. I would always be game."

"With Gwen Stacy," adds Howard, 41, "Emma Stone, in my perspective as a fan, is the definitive Gwen Stacy in that universe."

Stone, 33, played Gwen Stacy in two Amazing Spider-Man movies, in 2012 and 2014. Her Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield, had a storyline in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home that heavily referenced his relationship with Stacy, though Stone did not appear in the new movie.

Maguire, 47, and Garfield, 38, meet current Spidey Tom Holland in No Way Home. Other past franchise stars like Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, J.K. Simmons, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Alfred Molina also made their comebacks. (Dunst, 40, did not appear in No Way Home, but she told PEOPLE back in January that it would "of course" be a "no-brainer" for her to return since the franchise was a "huge part of my career and my life.")

Bryce Dallas Howard and Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3 (2007). Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In her latest movie Jurassic World Dominion, Howard got to team up with original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprised their iconic roles from the 1993 classic. Is there a previous role of Howard's that she would enjoy revisiting someday?

"There are a few characters that definitely will never leave me. I would never say no to being Ivy Walker again. It was my first part, The Village. I loved being Lacie Pound in Black Mirror. And getting to be Claire [in Jurassic World] has been incredible."

"What is so interesting for me is I've never played a character before Claire where there was any story beyond the initial one," she explains. "In part, that's because I hadn't done TV, and I also would sign on to franchises — because I love franchises — but I would always be in the third movie or, like, the last one, so I'd get killed or something!"

Bryce Dallas Howard in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010). Summit Entertainment

One of those major franchises Howard boarded on the third installment was 2010's The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. (Unfortunately, Victoria didn't survive the movie's end.) The actress recalls being a die-hard fan of the books prior to being cast. She's now delighted Twilight is having a resurgence on TikTok, finding a new generation of fans.

"That's so fun. I loved getting to be a part of that saga. I was super into the books — I had Edward Cullen fan memorabilia that I owned before this ever being a possibility. In the case of most movies that I do, if not all movies, I usually do it because I'm a crazed fan of something."

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring never-before-seen footage, is available to own on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray Tuesday, Aug. 16.