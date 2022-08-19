Bryce Dallas Howard Would 'Love' More Action Roles to Highlight Her 'Background in Martial Arts'

Bryce Dallas Howard's action-star era is approaching.

The 41-year-old actress recently concluded her character's three-film trajectory from buttoned-up theme park executive to kick-ass mom trying to save her daughter in Jurassic World Dominion. Moving forward, Howard tells PEOPLE she hopes to be enlisted for more action roles, especially parts that utilize her hidden talent: martial arts.

"I would love to, yes," she says, teasing of her upcoming role in the Apple TV+ spy thriller Argylle, "I just finished filming a Matthew Vaughn film that had a tremendous amount of action. I was very, very, very excited about that because I have a background in martial arts. So I was like, 'Okay, it only took like 30 years, but it's fine. I'm throwing a punch!'"

Howard says she "can't wait" for people to see the movie — which also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson — next year. "It's pretty bananas," she says.

The director/actress first played Claire Dearing opposite costar Chris Pratt in 2015's Jurassic World. It was the intention from the get-go that her role would be more involved in the action as the story progressed.

Roger Kisby/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It was actually the plan from the beginning, to be honest. [Director] Colin [Trevorrow] picked up that I'm very into doing physically challenging things, so I can imagine he realized early that there weren't going to be limitations on his imagination in that regard and that I would be game for anything," says Howard.

"It increased, but I remember us talking the first Jurassic World and we were— the reason why I remember this is because it had everything to do with a hairstyle, and that's the majority of Colin's and my conversations, hairstyles, which I love. He was like, 'Yeah, what if she becomes an eco-terrorist?' and I was like, 'If she's an eco-terrorist, I need an undercut.' We didn't quite get to the undercut. We fell just short of it!"

Howard admits that, after her last day on set for her final Jurassic outing, she "cried the entire plane ride" home.

"It's very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful," she says. "But also, I'm very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? It will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that's something that is to be celebrated."

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring never-before-seen footage, is now available to own on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.