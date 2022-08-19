Bryce Dallas Howard Would 'Love' More Action Roles to Highlight Her 'Background in Martial Arts'

"It only took like 30 years, but it's fine. I'm throwing a punch," she tells PEOPLE

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 12:14 PM
Bryce Dallas Howard in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Photo: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Bryce Dallas Howard's action-star era is approaching.

The 41-year-old actress recently concluded her character's three-film trajectory from buttoned-up theme park executive to kick-ass mom trying to save her daughter in Jurassic World Dominion. Moving forward, Howard tells PEOPLE she hopes to be enlisted for more action roles, especially parts that utilize her hidden talent: martial arts.

"I would love to, yes," she says, teasing of her upcoming role in the Apple TV+ spy thriller Argylle, "I just finished filming a Matthew Vaughn film that had a tremendous amount of action. I was very, very, very excited about that because I have a background in martial arts. So I was like, 'Okay, it only took like 30 years, but it's fine. I'm throwing a punch!'"

Howard says she "can't wait" for people to see the movie — which also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson — next year. "It's pretty bananas," she says.

The director/actress first played Claire Dearing opposite costar Chris Pratt in 2015's Jurassic World. It was the intention from the get-go that her role would be more involved in the action as the story progressed.

Bryce Dallas Howard attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Roger Kisby/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It was actually the plan from the beginning, to be honest. [Director] Colin [Trevorrow] picked up that I'm very into doing physically challenging things, so I can imagine he realized early that there weren't going to be limitations on his imagination in that regard and that I would be game for anything," says Howard.

"It increased, but I remember us talking the first Jurassic World and we were— the reason why I remember this is because it had everything to do with a hairstyle, and that's the majority of Colin's and my conversations, hairstyles, which I love. He was like, 'Yeah, what if she becomes an eco-terrorist?' and I was like, 'If she's an eco-terrorist, I need an undercut.' We didn't quite get to the undercut. We fell just short of it!"

Howard admits that, after her last day on set for her final Jurassic outing, she "cried the entire plane ride" home.

"It's very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful," she says. "But also, I'm very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? It will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that's something that is to be celebrated."

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring never-before-seen footage, is now available to own on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Related Articles
Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bryce Dallas Howard 'Cried the Entire Plane Ride' Home After Wrapping Final 'Jurassic': 'Really Sad'
Bryce Dallas Howard attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Bryce Dallas Howard Values 'Critics and Their Opinions' — Even Bad Reviews: 'I Love Feedback'
SPIDER-MAN 3, Bryce Dallas Howard, 2007.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard Says It Was 'Surreal' to Film 'Jurassic World Dominion' with the Original Cast
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the grand opening celebration of 'Jurassic World -The Ride' at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, 2019 in Universal City, California.
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt Joke They 'Sneakily Stole' Non-Scripted Kisses in 'Jurassic World'
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She 'Subconsciously' Chooses Projects Her Kids Will Get Excited About
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, and Ellery Harper attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Family Night! Laura Dern Brings Son Ellery, Daughter Jaya to 'Jurassic World Dominion' L.A. Premiere
Ariana DeBose and Andrew Garfield at The 2022 Tony Awards
Ariana DeBose Sings from Andrew Garfield's Lap in the 2022 Tonys Audience as He Laughs
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022
'Enola Holmes 2:' Millie Bobby Brown's Teen Sleuth Teams Up with Henry Cavill's Sherlock in First Look
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886121bg) Richard Attenborough, Laura Dern, Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Parc
Sam Neill Says 20-Year Age Difference with 'Jurassic Park' Costar Laura Dern 'Never Occurred' to Him
Josh Brolin; Chris Pratt
Josh Brolin Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down 'Jurassic World' : Chris Pratt 'Is the Right Guy'
Purple Hearts. Nicholas Galitzine as Luke in Purple Hearts. Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2022.
'Purple Hearts' Actor Nicholas Galitzine on Potential Sequel: 'Many Different Ways It Could Go'
Chris Pratt Is on a Mission to Save a Baby Raptor in New Trailer for Jurassic World Dominion
Chris Pratt Is on a Mission to Save a Baby Raptor in New Trailer for 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Summer Movie Preview
Chris Pratt Says 'Jurassic World Dominion' Is the 'End of This Franchise': 'Very Much a Finale'
Bryce Dallas Howard Gives Tour of New Home
Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Her Very Pink New Home, Which Was Inspired in Part by Mia Farrow
Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Says He, Sam Neill and Laura Dern 'Fell Back into Step' in 'Jurassic World Dominion'