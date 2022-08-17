Bryce Dallas Howard Values 'Critics and Their Opinions' — Even Bad Reviews: 'I Love Feedback'

Bryce Dallas Howard appreciates all feedback, good or bad.

Since making her starring debut in 2004's The Village, the actress/director has appeared in her fair share of blockbusters, saying she often takes roles coming from the place of being a fan.

"I usually do a movie because I'm a crazed fan of it, either of the story or the director or the writer. I'm pretty intense about it," she tells PEOPLE while speaking about the release of Jurassic World Dominion's new extended version, available Tuesday.

She adds, "I'm always a little in shock that my acting career worked out. I know that's a silly thing to say, and I think that most actors feel this way. But being now 41 and looking back on a 20-plus-year career in film, I'm like, 'It keeps happening, I keep getting hired!' And I keep getting to be in things that I'm a crazed fan of. It's fun making movies. I just hope to continue to get to play in these incredible sandboxes."

Though being part of franchises like Spider-Man, Twilight and Jurassic World means box office success and appreciation from fans, film critics aren't always as kind. That's something Howard welcomes, however.

"I annoy a lot of people because I really value critics and their opinions, and the way in which I'm led to insight when I read reviews," she says. "I don't read all reviews, but the majority of the reviews I've read in my life, I agree with — and I don't just read the good ones."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Howard says there have been times where she's admitted she "fell short there" when being called out in a review and thought to herself, "Thanks for seeing the truth. Thanks for keeping it real." Sometimes she even lets the specific critic know her thoughts.

"I assume critics started doing what they did because they loved movies. I just respect that so much and honor that. I love feedback so much because it's the only way that I can grow and develop my own taste and whatnot," she explains. "So it's a slightly strange relationship. Sometimes when I've gotten a not-favorable review, I'll reach out to the person and say, 'Thank you so much for speaking to this, this and this. I actually agree with you and I'm going to hopefully overcome that in the next one. But I thought what you said was very insightful.' "

Don't expect her to have that attitude every single time, though.

"I mean, I might not always feel that way. There might be circumstances where I'm part of something and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that felt so... that was so misunderstood,' or something like that," says Howard. "But I appreciate the accountability."

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring never-before-seen footage, is available to own on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Aug. 16.