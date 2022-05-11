Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt Joke They 'Sneakily Stole' Non-Scripted Kisses in Jurassic World

"We're just very compatible," Bryce Dallas Howard said of her chemistry with Jurassic World Dominion costar Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the grand opening celebration of 'Jurassic World -The Ride' at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, 2019 in Universal City, California.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt got swept away in their Jurassic World characters' romance.

The costars reprise their roles of Claire Dearing and Owen Grady in the upcoming action sequel Jurassic World Dominion, which sees the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum nearly 30 years after the original film.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Howard, 41, and Pratt, 42, revealed that their onscreen smooches (in 2015's Jurassic World and in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) weren't scripted but rather improvised by each other for the movie.

"Dominion was the only time that there's actually been a kiss written into the movie. The last two we sneakily stole ... because it's okay to have a little romance in a Jurassic movie!" Howard told the outlet, as Pratt added, "It's true. The need for the will-they-won't-they sexual chemistry does not fall on us in this film. It's Laura and Sam."

Bryce Dallas Howard in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION Credit: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The stars praised each other, with Howard saying, "Chris is someone who I respect and admire and who I have a blast with, and we're just very compatible. Getting to have a friend like [that] in my life is absolutely amazing. And that doesn't go away, which is good."

He added, "Bryce is actually the secret weapon. If you're making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it. And you'll be better in the end 'cause she was involved."

In February, Howard celebrated 21 years since her first date with husband Seth Gabel, with whom she shares son Theo, 15, and daughter Beatrice, 10. They wed in 2006. Pratt, meanwhile, married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and they welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020. They're currently expecting their second baby together, and Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.