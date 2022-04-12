The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE, "I am really glad, if anyone's going to go through a pandemic together, that I got to do it with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill"

Bryce Dallas Howard Says It Was 'Surreal' to Film Jurassic World Dominion with the Original Cast

Jurassic World Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard was a "hardcore" fan of the original Jurassic Park, so it's no surprise that teaming up with the 1993 movie's cast was "surreal" for the actress.

Dominion, out June 10, sees the return of Howard, 41, and costar Chris Pratt, as the pair team up with original Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Howard tells PEOPLE at an event celebrating Lindt's Gold Bunny ahead of Easter that she remembers seeing the original movie in theaters at 12 years old, describing it as such a memorable two hours.

"I was viscerally affected by watching that movie," the actress shares. So to work with the film's original stars was "surreal" for Howard, who says "the fact that we got to the point where we're working with these characters that you were obsessed with as kids, it's major."

The cast, who filmed the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic, got "very close very quickly" thanks to their living situation.

"There was a hotel that was seven minutes away from set," Howard shares. "And, for five months, we all lived in this hotel together." She adds, "We felt so lucky because we were together, and we were part of the bubble, and we were able to have meals together, and sing together, and celebrate together."

She adds, "It was wonderful entertainment. Jeff was playing piano, and Sam would be singing, and it was gorgeous."

Howard tells PEOPLE that the cast's close quarters also helped break the ice. "I would've been really intimidated and shy if we weren't all living together."

Dern makes her return to the franchise, with Howard describing her costar as "a connector." Howard explains, "She connects people, she wants to bring joy in every scenario. And so, because of that, we all became very bonded very quickly."

Looking back on it now, Howard calls the experience "unbelievable," saying, "I am really glad, if anyone's going to go through a pandemic together, that I got to do it with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill."

Dern spoke to PEOPLE in May about returning to her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler alongside her original costars from the 1993 classic, Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) and Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). While she couldn't divulge much about the plot at the time, she teased of Ellie's role: "Saving butts might be involved" — though she "won't say whose."

"I can say that it was incredible to be back together," she added. "It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as [director] Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me."