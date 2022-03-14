Bryce Dallas Howard Pens Moving Tribute to The Village Onscreen Dad William Hurt: 'Miss You So Much'

"I am so grateful to have spent the time that we did together filming The Village," she said

Bryce Dallas Howard is mourning former costar William Hurt.

Hurt and the actress played a father-daughter duo in M. Night Shyamalan's 2004 thriller The Village, her first-ever movie. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute Sunday, Howard honored his legacy.

She began with a quote of his: " 'You have to create a track record of breaking your own mold, or at least other people's idea of that mold.' — #WilliamHurt."

⁣⁣⁣⁣"Rest In Peace, William Hurt. Your undeniable presence on screen broke the mold a thousand times over and I am so grateful to have spent the time that we did together filming The Village — and even after filming was done for you but you stayed with me at Sweetwater Farm anyways to make sure I wasn't alone.⁣⁣ That's the kind of person Bill was," wrote Howard, 41. "Someone who gave everything and went out of his way to support me and others."

The 71-year-old Oscar winner died Sunday of natural causes, according to a social media statement from his son Will Hurt, per Deadline. Hurt had been previously diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that spread to the bone.

Howard continued, "I'll always remember his generosity of spirit and his love of stories and truth — that passion ignited the same love of stories for me. ⁣⁣⁣⁣Sending you and your family all the love as you cross this horizon into the next."

"Miss you so much already Bill," she wrote. "Thank you for being so profoundly good to me.⁣⁣⁣⁣"

The Jurassic World actress included several throwback photos of herself with Hurt, adding that he "was a mentor and friend" to her "on screen and behind the camera." She said his character of Edward Walker in The Village "came very close to who Bill was."

The Village is about an isolated, old-fashioned community that lives in fear of ominous creatures that lurk the wooded areas surrounding them. The movie also starred Sigourney Weaver, Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody, Brendan Gleeson, Cherry Jones and Judy Greer.