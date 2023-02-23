Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Still Has the Sweater from First Date with Husband on 22nd Anniversary

Bryce Dallas Howard is celebrating 22 years of love with her husband, Seth Gabel.

The Jurassic World: Dominion star, 41, posted a sweet tribute to Gabel, also 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a throwback photo of her and her longtime love from back in the day to celebrate their anniversary.

"Celebrated 22 years together yesterday. We didn't make plans and I've gotta say, it was our best anniversary yet," Howard wrote. "We reminisced, we took a walk, we watched episodes of our favorite show from the earliest days of our relationship ('Nigella Bites')."

"Late in the evening, before we each gave the other permission to do the thing we wanted to do (for me watercolor; for him play video games), we talked about the dreams we held for next 22 years (if we should be blessed enough) and it was kinda wild and amazing to imagine the possibilities," she continued.

"I love you Seth Gabel — thanks for going on that date 22 years ago. I still own the sweater I wore that night because I JUST KNEW," Howard concluded, adding, "Happy Anniversary."

Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram

The daughter of director Ron Howard married the Nip/Tuck star in 2006. Together they share two kids: son Theo, 16, and daughter Beatrice, 11.

Howard's most recent post came about shortly after her beau posted a photo of his wife on Feb. 14. "My Valentine," he captioned the shot of Howard, alongside a red heart emoji.

The actress previously posted a tribute to Gabel for their "first date-iversary" last year, sharing an image of a cat cuddled up on her husband's chest. "A double post to celebrate over two decades of being in love with @stealthgabel. Happy 21st Anniversary 😘," she wrote at the time.

Speaking with PEOPLE in a 2020 interview about her husband, whom she met in college at NYU, Howard noted how "unbelievably supportive" he is, explaining that he understands the travel she has to do for work since he has worked for months on end on his own TV shows. "Obviously we ideally wouldn't be separated, but he's amazing," she said.

As a wife and mother with a film career, Howard added that she is a firm believer in repeating the Serenity Prayer to juggle it all.

"I feel more balanced because sometimes there are things that you just can't control and you just try and be graceful through that time," said Howard, who was vocal about battling postpartum depression following the birth of her son. "And then there are times when you can control things and it's about applying your wisdom and working toward a solution. I think that's something I'm still consistently learning."



⁣