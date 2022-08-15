Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Earned 'So Much Less' Than Costar Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' Films

"When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage," Bryce Dallas Howard said

Published on August 15, 2022
JURASSIC WORLD, from left: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, 2015.
Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Bryce Dallas Howard said the pay disparity between her and Chris Pratt on the Jurassic World movies was even larger than previously reported.

In an interview published Monday, Howard, 41, told Insider she was paid "so much less than the reports even said, so much less," than her costar in the trilogy Pratt, 43. Variety previously reported back in 2018 that Pratt was paid $2 million more for the second installment Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That report claimed he got $10 million while Howard made $8 million.

"When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage," Howard told Insider. "And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."

She did not reveal exactly how much she was paid for the three blockbuster Jurassic World films. A spokesperson for Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Howard added that after discussing the pay disparity with Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt, he insisted the two be paid equally for anything that was not directly included in the already-negotiated contracts, like licensing deals.

"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed [the pay gap] and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,' " she said.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION, (aka JURASSIC WORLD 3), Bryce Dallas Howard, 2022.
Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I love him so much for doing that," Howard added. "I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."

Pratt plays Owen Grady in the Jurassic movies opposite Howard's Claire Dearing. He told Entertainment Tonight in May that Howard "is actually the secret weapon" when it comes to filmmaking.

"If you're making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it," he said. "And you'll be better in the end 'cause she was involved."

Jurassic World ride
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Howard recently told PEOPLE that Jurassic World Dominion, which hit theaters in June, is her final outing for the franchise.

"It's really sad," she said. "But it's also not actually sad because such a wonderful thing happened and I'm so happy these movies have been successful for the studio. I absolutely adore everyone that I've gotten to work with, and we are going to be family for life. What more could you ask in life from anything? So the sadness can't stay for too long."

