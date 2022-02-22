Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates 21 Years Since First Date with Husband Seth Gabel: 'My Love'

Bryce Dallas Howard is celebrating 21 years with her husband.

The Jurassic World actress, 40, shared photos of husband Seth Gabel on Tuesday in honor of the anniversary of their first date together. "Happy 21st First-Date-iversary to my love @stealthgabel ♥️⁣," she wrote, adding in another caption, "A double post to celebrate over two decades of being in love with @stealthgabel. Happy 21st Anniversary 😘."

In the comment sections, her sister Paige wrote, "So so beautiful ❤️" and, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you Brother!"

Over on his page, Fringe actor Gabel, also 40, wrote under the same photo of Howard kissing him on the cheek, "21 years with this gorgeous, hilarious, brilliant woman!"

Howard and Gabel got married in 2006, and they share two kids: son Theo, 15, and daughter Beatrice, 10.

"To watch Beatrice come into herself — a person with incredible kindness, sparkling wit, and genuine love for others and the world around her — is one of the greatest privileges in my life. Happy Birthday, Beatrice! Welcome to double digits!!" the proud mom wrote last month on her daughter's birthday.

For her son's big day earlier this month, she wrote on Instagram, "Theo, today you turn 15, but to your mumsie, you'll forever be my baby boy. Happy Birthday 'lil T-man, I love you so much ♥️."

While promoting her documentary Dads in 2020, Howard told Risen Magazine about her husband's "remarkable" parenting skills. From the moment they welcomed their first child, "I was just in awe of him. Totally in awe," she said. "He was really generous and selfless. And he was 24 when we had our first kid."