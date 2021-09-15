Bryce Dallas Howard will remake 1986's Flight of the Navigator with a female lead for Disney+

Bryce Dallas Howard Is 'Over the Moon' to Direct Flight of the Navigator Remake for Disney

Bryce Dallas Howard's next project has her feeling "over the moon."

The actress is set to direct the upcoming reboot of the 1986 film Flight of the Navigator, this time with a female lead, for Disney+. Howard celebrated the news with a sweet post on Instagram making plenty of space puns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm over the moon for the relaunch of #FlightOfTheNavigator (and all the space puns that'll come with it 😆)," Howard joked in celebrating the announcement.

Flight of the Navigator originally starred Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Veronica Cartwright. It followed a young boy who traveled to the future and became friends with a talking alien spaceship.

The movie marks Howard's feature directorial debut as she previously directed the documentary Dads.

Howard is no stranger to working with Disney+, as she's previously served as director for two episodes of the Star Wars show The Mandalorian. She also directed an episode of the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett, another set in the Star Wars universe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress has been following in her dad's footsteps as the latest director in the Howard clan. But she wasn't always willing to advertise that famed director Ron Howard was her dad.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times last year, the Jurassic World star reflected on her past hesitation in revealing that she's the daughter of the Oscar-winning director.

"I was insecure about that when I was younger," Bryce told the outlet. "When I went to NYU, I wouldn't tell anyone my last name and I was like, 'No, Dad, you can't come see my play because people might recognize you.'"