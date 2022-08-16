Bryce Dallas Howard 'Cried the Entire Plane Ride' Home After Wrapping Final 'Jurassic': 'Really Sad'

The Jurassic World Dominion star says she's "very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward" with a "largely different cast"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 10:29 AM
Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

It was an emotional goodbye for Bryce Dallas Howard and the Jurassic franchise.

The actress played Claire Dearing for her third and (likely) final time opposite Chris Pratt in this year's Jurassic World Dominion, which now has a beefed-up extended version available to own featuring 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

Howard, 41, tells PEOPLE that, as far as she's been made aware, "this is really the end for me" in the Jurassic universe — and she's "feeling sad" about it.

"It's really sad! But," she says, "it's also not actually sad, because such a wonderful thing happened and I'm so happy these movies have been successful for the studio. I absolutely adore everyone that I've gotten to work with, and we are going to be family for life. What more could you ask in life from anything? So the sadness can't stay for too long."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Bryce Dallas Howard, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pratt/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pratt</a>, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Her character has come a long way since sprinting away from a T.rex in the 2015 original, which launched the sequel trilogy to the 1993 classic Jurassic Park. In the latest outing, she and Pratt team up with the original trio, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, for yet another dinosaur-filled adventure.

Howard recalls how she and her costars were "such a wreck" their last day together on set.

"We were such a mess. That's one of the things that's so cool about the behind-the-scenes footage that you get to watch on the Blu-Ray because it brought all of that back for me. I was watching it last night and my husband called at one point and my son picked up and was like, 'Mom's crying. We're watching the behind-the-scenes,' " she says with a laugh. "I felt like I was there, and in particular there for that last day. It was very profound."

Howard said the flight home, alongside costar BD Wong, included nonstop tears.

"BD Wong and I flew back together and he apparently texted [director] Colin [Trevorrow] when he landed and he said, 'Our leading lady cried the entire plane ride,' which is true," she recalls. "It's very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful. But also, I'm very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? It will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that's something that is to be celebrated."

Adds Howard, "I know as a fan what I want to see moving forward, and I hope it comes to fruition, I really do."

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring never-before-seen footage, is available to own on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Related Articles
SPIDER-MAN 3, Bryce Dallas Howard, 2007.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie
JURASSIC WORLD, from left: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, 2015.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Earned 'So Much Less' Than Costar Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' Films
(from left) Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow.
'Jurassic World Dominion' Is 'Stuffed' with 'Nonstop' Dinosaur Action, Critics Say: 'A Fun Time'
Chris Pratt and Other Stars Share What Memorabilia They Kept from ‘Jurassic Park’ Set
'Jurassic World Dominion' Cast Reveal What They Kept from Set in Hilarious Video
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard Says It Was 'Surreal' to Film 'Jurassic World Dominion' with the Original Cast
Summer Movie Preview
Chris Pratt Says 'Jurassic World Dominion' Is the 'End of This Franchise': 'Very Much a Finale'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, and Ellery Harper attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Family Night! Laura Dern Brings Son Ellery, Daughter Jaya to 'Jurassic World Dominion' L.A. Premiere
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the grand opening celebration of 'Jurassic World -The Ride' at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, 2019 in Universal City, California.
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt Joke They 'Sneakily Stole' Non-Scripted Kisses in 'Jurassic World'
Bryce Dallas Howard in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
'Jurassic World Dominion' Devours Competition with $143 Million at Box Office on Opening Weekend
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886121bg) Richard Attenborough, Laura Dern, Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Parc
Sam Neill Says 20-Year Age Difference with 'Jurassic Park' Costar Laura Dern 'Never Occurred' to Him
Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Says He, Sam Neill and Laura Dern 'Fell Back into Step' in 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Josh Brolin; Chris Pratt
Josh Brolin Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down 'Jurassic World' : Chris Pratt 'Is the Right Guy'
Chris Pratt Is on a Mission to Save a Baby Raptor in New Trailer for Jurassic World Dominion
Chris Pratt Is on a Mission to Save a Baby Raptor in New Trailer for 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford
Chris Pratt Jokes About Why He Won't Play Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Quote 'Was Enough to Scare Me'
Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum
See Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Reunite in Thrilling 'Jurassic World Dominion' Trailer
Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum
Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum All 'Major Characters' in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' , Says Director