Bryce Dallas Howard 'Cried the Entire Plane Ride' Home After Wrapping Final 'Jurassic': 'Really Sad'

It was an emotional goodbye for Bryce Dallas Howard and the Jurassic franchise.

The actress played Claire Dearing for her third and (likely) final time opposite Chris Pratt in this year's Jurassic World Dominion, which now has a beefed-up extended version available to own featuring 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

Howard, 41, tells PEOPLE that, as far as she's been made aware, "this is really the end for me" in the Jurassic universe — and she's "feeling sad" about it.

"It's really sad! But," she says, "it's also not actually sad, because such a wonderful thing happened and I'm so happy these movies have been successful for the studio. I absolutely adore everyone that I've gotten to work with, and we are going to be family for life. What more could you ask in life from anything? So the sadness can't stay for too long."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Her character has come a long way since sprinting away from a T.rex in the 2015 original, which launched the sequel trilogy to the 1993 classic Jurassic Park. In the latest outing, she and Pratt team up with the original trio, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, for yet another dinosaur-filled adventure.

Howard recalls how she and her costars were "such a wreck" their last day together on set.

"We were such a mess. That's one of the things that's so cool about the behind-the-scenes footage that you get to watch on the Blu-Ray because it brought all of that back for me. I was watching it last night and my husband called at one point and my son picked up and was like, 'Mom's crying. We're watching the behind-the-scenes,' " she says with a laugh. "I felt like I was there, and in particular there for that last day. It was very profound."

Howard said the flight home, alongside costar BD Wong, included nonstop tears.

"BD Wong and I flew back together and he apparently texted [director] Colin [Trevorrow] when he landed and he said, 'Our leading lady cried the entire plane ride,' which is true," she recalls. "It's very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful. But also, I'm very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? It will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that's something that is to be celebrated."

Adds Howard, "I know as a fan what I want to see moving forward, and I hope it comes to fruition, I really do."

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring never-before-seen footage, is available to own on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.