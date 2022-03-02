Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates 'Daddio' Ron's Birthday: I'm the 'Luckiest Daughter in the World'

"You are a man of such great wisdom and generosity," she said

The Jurassic World Dominion actress, 41, shared a tribute to her filmmaker father on Instagram Tuesday in honor of his 68th birthday. In the caption, Bryce called herself the "luckiest daughter in the world."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's @realronhoward's birthday!! 🥳 Daddio, you are a man of such great wisdom and generosity — I feel like the luckiest daughter in the world to have you as my dad," she wrote. "Happy Birthday!! 🎊 Love you so much 💛⁣."

In the comment section, Bryce's costars from 2011 movie The Help shared well wishes for Ron as well. Octavia Spencer said, "Happy birthday @realronhoward you're an amazing creative who produced amazing kids. Bryce is a wonderful reflection of you!" while Viola Davis wrote, "Happy birthday!! You are a blessed man ❤️❤️."

On his page, Ron shared a photo of himself smiling with wife Cheryl next to a birthday cake with the number "68" candles.

"My gal Cheryl topped my flourless chocolate birthday cake with some totally floured favs of mine going back to boyhood. Graham Crackers Crackers and white icing," he wrote alongside the sweet snapshot.

Ron is also dad to son Reed and daughters Jocelyn and Paige, who wrote on her Instagram, "Happy Birthday, Dad! You are truly, truly, truly one [of] the most incredible humans. Thanks for being YOU. Lucky us ❤️ May all your wishes come true! Love you so much ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2020, Bryce told the Los Angeles Times that she used to hesitate revealing to people that she is the daughter of Oscar-winning director Ron, so much so that she didn't divulge her family name while enrolled at New York University, years before hitting movie-star status in her own right.

RELATED VIDEO: Bryce Dallas Howard Opens Up About Convincing Ron Howard to Join Her Film: 'He's a Real Softy'

"I was insecure about that when I was younger," Bryce said at the time. "When I went to NYU, I wouldn't tell anyone my last name and I was like, 'No, Dad, you can't come see my play because people might recognize you.' "

The actress, who made her feature directorial debut with the documentary Dads, said she "realized pretty quickly" that her mom and her dad are "exceptional" parents whom she shouldn't take for granted.