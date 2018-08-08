Judd Apatow Didn't Think Bryan Cranston Was 'Scary Enough' to Play a Drug Dealer

Pineapple Express almost cast one of the top drug-dealers in the business—Breaking Bad‘s Walter White.

Judd Apatow revealed that while casting the stoner-comedy, Bryan Cranston was originally considered to play a drug dealer in the film.

In light of the movie’s 10th anniversary, Seth Rogen, who both wrote and starred in Pineapple Express, took to Twitter with a series of behind-the-scenes facts of the film.

I did my 99% of my own stunts in #PineappleExpress, (which might explain all the injuries) including this one: pic.twitter.com/DrV9jF1wIS — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

We wrote #PineappleExpress express for me to play Saul and Franco to play Dale. James wanted to switch roles, and I didn’t care that much, so we did. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Following the actor’s Twitter chronicles — which included revelations that Rogen performed his own stunts and that James Franco and Rogen were actually supposed to play each other’s roles — producer Apatow chimed in with another surprising fact.

The Knocked Up director shared that Cranston had auditioned to play a drug dealer in the movie, however the producer recalled saying, “I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.”

Little did Apatow know that just months before Pineapple Express opened, Cranston would go on to his debut as Walter White in AMC’s Breaking Bad, where the actor gained immense success from playing a drug titan.

I’ve got one. Bryan Cranston auditioned. He may have even read at a table read and I said “I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.” If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, “not him, he always plays drug dealers.” https://t.co/YqJE1pr2QH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 7, 2018

Apatow went on to joke that “If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, “not him, he always plays drug dealers.”

Even Rogen was shocked at the revelation, adding “holy sh*t!” to his retweet of Apatow’s post.

Breaking Bad recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary as well. The cast reunited at San Diego Comic-Con where they teased making appearances in the show’s prequel spin-off Better Call Saul.