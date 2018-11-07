Bryan Cranston Says a Breaking Bad Movie Is Happening But Has 'No Clue' if He Is In It

Bryan Cranston has confirmed there is a Breaking Bad film in the works but isn’t sure if his infamous character Walter White will be a part of it.

The 62-year-old actor spoke to Dan Patrick on Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show in which he revealed he hadn’t “even read the script” for the film.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but honestly I have not even read the script,” Cranston said. “I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. There’s the question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie. Think about that one.”

Patrick, 62, asked Cranston if he would be interested in reprising his role as the former chemistry teacher who began a meth lab after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. It Vince Gilligan asked me to do then absolutely. He’s a genius,” Cranston said. “It’s a great story and there’s a lot of people who felt they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

The Power Rangers actor added Gilligan had contacted him about the film but he is still in the dark as to whether White will make a return — which would require the film to be a prequel or have flashbacks as his character died in the final season.

Bryan Cranston Neilson Barnard/Getty

“I don’t know if there is an appearance, or what kind of appearance. I have no clue,” he explained. “But I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life. I can’t wait to see all those people again even if I just come by to visit.”

As for whether it would be difficult to revisit the role that made him a household name, Cranston said he had no worries about returning to the character.

“It’s one of those things where if you ever open up a case, an old suitcase, and you find an old sweater you once wore, and you go, ‘Oh, look at this. I remember this!’” he shared.

“Suddenly it kind of flashes back to that time and I think if I put on his clothes, shaved my head, and put the glasses on and maybe the Heisenberg hat, I think those talismans could send me back there quickly,” he added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan is involved in the project which will allegedly be two hours long and could premiere either on TV or in theaters.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad Ben Leuner/AMC

It remains unclear if the show’s other star Aaron Paul will also return for the film, but the movie will be set, as the show was, in New Mexico.

With a possible working title of Greenbrier, it supposedly follows a man who’s escaped his kidnapping and is searching for freedom.

Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons, premiered on AMC 10 years ago. Entertainment Weekly celebrated the anniversary with a reunion photoshoot and interview of the cast in June.

“You can’t just move on,” Cranston told the magazine of his breakout role. “Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to. I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

The Dan Patrick Show airs on the Audience Network, DIRECTV Channel 239, from Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. ET to noon.