Bruno Mars Is Heading to the Big Screen! Disney Partners with Singer for a Music-Driven Movie

Bruno Mars is hitting the big screen.

The 11-time Grammy winner, 34, is set to star in and produce a music-driven movie for Disney, Mars confirmed on Instagram after multiple reports. Deadline reports the movie will mostly feature original music from the singer.

This would be only the third acting credit for Mars, who previously appeared in the Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker comedy Honeymoon in Vegas as a child actor in 1992, and voiced a character in the animated movie Rio 2 in 2014.

Mars confirmed the news on Instagram with a sweet video of himself playing “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Disney’s Pinocchio on a piano inside a music studio.

“If your heart is in your dream ‬No request is too extreme ‬When you wish upon a Star,” he wrote, referencing the song’s lyrics. He also added the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS!!

Disney’s Mars reveal comes a few days after another major announcement.

On Monday, the content giant announced it would bring Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Hamilton to the big screen in October 2021. The studio reportedly paid $75 million for the international distributing rights to the Broadway show.

The show will feature the entire original Broadway cast in their roles, filmed in 2016. The cast includes Miranda (Alexander Hamilton), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr), Christopher Jackson (George Washington) and Jonathan Groff (King George).

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” said Miranda — who also wrote the music, lyrics and book for the Tony-winning show — in a press release.

“I’m so proud of what [director] Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater,” he added. “We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”