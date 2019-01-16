Bruce Willis, 63, and Wife Emma Heming, 40, Show Affection at Glass Premiere

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming had a sweet Tuesday date night!

The pair attended the New York City premiere of Willis’ new movie Glass, walking the red carpet at the SVA Theater in coordinating black ensembles.

Both weren’t shy about showing off their affection for the other, holding hands as they posed for photographers.

Willis, 63, wore a dark suit with a crisp white button-down shirt, unbuttoned at the collar. Heming, 40, wore a long-sleeve, short, belted trench coat dress — which she accessorized with diamond jewelry, white shoes, and a matching clutch.

At point point, Willis raised Heming’s hand up and gave it a sweet kiss.

Glass is the third film in M. Night Shyamalan and Jason Blum’s trilogy of “superhuman” films, that began with the Willis-led Unbreakable in 2000.

The movie will reunite Willis with his Unbreakable costar Samuel L. Jackson (Elijah Price), the two men joining James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, who made his debut in 2016’s Split.

In addition, Unbreakable alums Spencer Treat Clark (Joseph Dunn) and Charlayne Woodard (Mrs. Price) will also be back, as will Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy (Casey Cooke). Sarah Paulson is new to the cast, as Dr. Ellie Staple.

Meanwhile, Willis and Heming — who share daughters, Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4 — were last on the red carpet together in July, at the Comedy Central of Bruce Willis.

Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore was there too, as were the three adult daughters they share: Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24.

Moore, 56, didn’t hold back, cracking jokes about her marriage to Willis, his skills as a parent and how he got one of his career-defining roles. “For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” began the star, who was married to Willis for 12 years from 1987 to 2000. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

Joking about her ex’s parenting style, Moore added: “Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper.’”

“Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper,” said Moore. “Some things never change.”

Willis was seen laughing throughout his ex’s time at the podium. The actor told reporters at the event that he agreed to participate in the roast because “these guys are all my friends, and they are all crazy in their own right.”

“It’s just going to be a big room full of laughter, and you don’t see things like that very often. You don’t see, ‘Let’s go down there and laugh as much as we can,’” he said, adding that “it doesn’t bother me when someone takes the piss out of me.”

Glass opens Friday.