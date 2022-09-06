Bruce Willis' 'Wire Room' Costar Oliver Trevena Says Actor Was 'Humble, Lovely, Brilliant' on Set

"That would be one for me on my bucket list," Oliver Trevena tells PEOPLE of working with Wire Room costar Bruce Willis on one of his final films before he retired from the industry

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 03:36 PM

Bruce Willis' Hollywood legacy will be one of kindness.

After the Golden Globe winner, 67, announced his retirement from the industry in March, his Wire Room costar Oliver Trevena tells PEOPLE about working with the "humble, lovely, brilliant" actor on one of his final films.

"That would be one for me on my bucket list. However you see Bruce Willis, he's a legend. I grew up watching Die Hard. I think most people did," Trevena, 41, says. "He's an icon in the action world, in the movie world. So getting to be in a movie with him in a prominent way was, as I say, it's a bucket list checked off."

Hollywood rallied around Willis after he revealed his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities." Following four decades of adored film and television roles, the actor's family announced he would be "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" to focus on his health.

"The guy in general is just a humble, lovely, brilliant man," Trevena says. "I've been in and around Hollywood for a long time now, and I'm always inspired by the people that have been in it for so long and achieved so much, but still treat people with humility and respect no matter who they are."

Bruce Willis as Shane Mueller in the action film, WIRE ROOM, a Lionsgate release
Courtesy Lionsgate

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I just believe in a mutual respect for each other. And you learn that from your peers. So I guess there's lessons I will take from Bruce ... but more in the way of just as a human," Trevena adds.

In Wire Room, Trevena plays gun smuggler Eddie Flynn, who's attacked by armed intruders at his home, while federal agent Justin Rosa (Kevin Dillon) watches and aids him via government surveillance from a room 50 miles away. Willis plays Justin's supervisor Shane Mueller, who has to intervene when things go south.

Filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the production mostly took place with actors filming from separate locations, which presented a welcomed challenge for Trevena.

"And I'm really just wearing an earpiece of having to act like it's all happening without anyone there in front of me," Trevena recalls. "So it was quite a fun adventure. I figured I could have some fun with it, which was part of the reason I signed up."

Oliver Trevena in Wire Room
Lionsgate Movies

Trevena still had a chance to bond with Willis as he arrived to the production early to meet his costars and work on their lines together, praising writer Brandon Stiefer for writing an "interesting" and "very clever" script.

"I came to set early, I would say probably four or five days early to read my lines off camera so that they could see and I could see how we were going to play the scene," he explains. "Because it's all about their energy as well, what they're giving in the lines to what then I would know what to do with mine."

The British actor previously worked with Willis on last year's Out of Death, from the same Emmett/Furla Oasis production team, but Wire Room gave them a chance to collaborate on a deeper level.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Is 'Stepping Away' from Acting, Family Reveals

"Obviously, having a chance to work with Bruce in a bigger capacity of what I had done before was nice," Trevena says.

Wire Room is now playing in select theaters, digital and on demand.

Related Articles
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Emma Heming Willis Says Grief 'Can Be Paralyzing' in Support of National Grief Awareness Day
Bruce Willis films
Bruce Willis' Attorney Says Actor 'Wanted to Work' After Aphasia Diagnosis: He 'Was Able to Do So'
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica with His Daughter’s Boyfriend: 'Their Talent Is Speaking for Itself'
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica as Derek Richard Thomas Plays Guitar: 'Jam Session'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Emma Heming Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
Emma Heming Willis Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
06/23/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis step out to run errands in Los Angeles. The 67 year old retired actor and his 44 year old model wife were seen holding hands during their outing. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
Bruce Willis and Scout laRue Willis
Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Says It Was 'Surreal' Sharing His 'Personal' Aphasia Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Bruce with Fun Throwback Video: 'My North Star'
John Travolta and Bruce Willis
John Travolta Calls Bruce Willis 'a Generous Soul' amid Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis: 'Love You'
Bruce Willis films
Bruce Willis Made Over 15 Films in 2 Years Before 'Stepping Away from Acting' After Aphasia Diagnosis
James Caan publicity portrait for the film 'The Rain People', 1969.
James Caan Remembered by Adam Sandler, Rob Reiner and More: 'Best of the Best'
Armageddon
The Cast of 'Armageddon' Then & Now
Die Hard - Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis's Career in Photos
kelly greyson, bruce willis
Bruce Willis' Costar Kelly Greyson Says He 'Rocked' One of His Final Movies: 'Finished Strong'