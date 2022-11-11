Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Wishes Demi Moore a Happy 60th Birthday: 'We Love You Inside and Out'

Emma Heming Willis shared a photo on Instagram of her and Bruce Willis holding copies of Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out

Published on November 11, 2022 03:56 PM
Demi Moore Emma Heming
Demi Moore (L); Emma Heming Willis (R). Photo: getty images (2)

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis are wishing Demi Moore a happy birthday.

On Friday, Emma, 44, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and husband Bruce, 67, holding copies of Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out as they celebrated her 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday @demimoore," Emma wrote alongside the photo. "We love you inside and out."

Bruce was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000, and they share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. He and Emma tied the knot in 2009, and they've since welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and 8-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Wishes <a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-moore" data-inlink="true">Demi Moore</a> Happy 60th Birthday: 'Love You Inside and Out'
Emma Heming Willis/instagram

Moore previously paid tribute to Emma as she celebrated "the women who inspire me" on International Women's Day last year, referring to her as "a beautiful mother dedicated to her family" and "an absolutely gorgeous woman."

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," Moore wrote at the time.

Rumer Willis, <a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-moore" data-inlink="true">Demi Moore</a>, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis
(left to right) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In July, Moore told PEOPLE that embracing her age has been "liberating."

When asked what she looked forward to most about turning 60, Moore said: "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating."

"When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old," she added. "But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

