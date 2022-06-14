Emma Heming Willis Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Bruce with Fun Throwback Video: 'My North Star'

Emma Heming Willis wrote that she has "so much respect, love and admiration for" husband Bruce Willis, sharing a video of him singing with the Temptations

Bruce Willis has the vocal chops to keep up with the Temptations!

On Instagram Monday night, the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a fun throwback clip of the Die Hard star, 67, performing the Drifters' "Under the Boardwalk" with the Temptations.

"My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me 😂🙈 Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?" Emma, 43, captioned the video.

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," she added. "And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart ❤️."

Bruce's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, wrote in a comment, "Papa!!!"

Emma also shared the video to her Instagram Story, writing underneath about her husband of 13 years (with whom she shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8), "He's my North Star."

"I love him so much it hurts," the model, actress and mother of two wrote in a subsequent Story installment featuring a photo of her planting a kiss on Bruce's cheek as they pose outdoors.

In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The Pulp Fiction actor's family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer, 33, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's wife Emma and ex-wife Demi Moore.

In a recent interview with The Bump published last month, Emma got candid about the "struggle" of making time for herself as she is constantly putting her "family's needs above my own."

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she explained. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

"Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me," Emma continued. "I don't mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."