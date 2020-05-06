Bruce Willis was reunited with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two kids after they flew to Idaho to join him and Demi Moore in quarantine

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Joins Him and Demi Moore in Quarantine: It's 'One Happy Family Now'

Bruce Willis, wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore are "one happy family" as they all quarantine together.

After Willis social distanced with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters over recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, his wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — reunited with the Die Hard actor in Idaho to celebrate their youngest's birthday together on Tuesday.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple is now staying together at the Hailey, Idaho home where Bruce, 65, and Moore, 57, raised their own children, daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, before their divorce in 2000.

"They were all celebrating Bruce's youngest daughter," says the source. "Demi and Emma are very close. They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great."

Also staying with them are Bruce's older daughters, Moore, and Scout and Tallulah's respective boyfriends and other close family friends.

Adds the insider, "It really is one happy family."

Emma shared videos on Tuesday of Evelyn's birthday celebrations, including two homemade cakes which Moore added candles too.

One of those cakes was used to execute "#familytraditions" which involved dunking Evelyn's face into it as the family gathered around her to sing "Happy Birthday."

Emma also posted a video on Instagram Tuesday in which Evelyn proudly stopped using training wheels on her bike as her family cheered her on.

"A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off 🤗🚴🏼‍♂️💨 #thisis6 #proudfamily," Emma wrote in the caption.

On Monday, Emma shared photos and videos of their reunion, sharing a snapshot of the Die Hard star carrying Evelyn on his shoulders as the family spent some quality time outdoors.

In a second photo (taken by Mabel!), the duo and Emma sit astride an all-terrain vehicle.

Subsequent videos saw Bruce and Emma riding the ATV together, with the actor pushing Evelyn on a swing and Mabel taking in some scenic river views.

The group has found creative ways to keep themselves entertained including matching pajama nights, painting nights and a book club.

Scout revealed that Emma, Evelyn and Mabel were not able to join them in Idaho initially after one of her younger sisters accidentally stepped on a needle while at the park in Los Angeles.

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," she said on the Dopey podcast last month.

While Willis and Emma hadn't been together during much of the COVID-19 crisis, a source told PEOPLE in April that "everything is great" between the two.

"Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids," said a family source.

A Moore source added that it's not unusual for the former couple, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together. "Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close," said the Moore insider.

