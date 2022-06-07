Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Message About 'Caring for Yourself': 'I Don't Do This Perfectly'

"I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore," Emma Heming Willis wrote of prioritizing her needs

Emma Heming Willis knows you can't pour from an empty cup.

In a post shared to The Womens Alzheimers Movement's Instagram feed on May 23, the model, actress, mother of two and wife to Bruce Willis was quoted as saying, "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself," from her recent interview with The Bump.

Emma, 43, reshared the post to her Instagram Story on Monday and wrote, "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins."

"I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore," she concluded.

In a recent interview with The Bump published last month, Emma got candid about the "struggle" of making time for herself as she is constantly putting her "family's needs above my own." Emma and husband Bruce, 67, share daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she explained. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

"Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me," Emma continued. "I don't mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."

"I think it's important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there," she added.

In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The Die Hard actor's family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."