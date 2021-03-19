Bruce Willis shares daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with Emma Heming Willis and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming and Ex-Wife Demi Moore Wish Him a Happy Birthday: 'Our Blended Families'

Bruce Willis is getting all the love for his 66th birthday on Friday!

The Die Hard actor's wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore both posted sweet tributes in his honor.

Heming Willis, 42, posted a photo on Instagram of her husband planting a kiss on her nose.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life," the model began.

"This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since—it's exhausting 😂," she jokingly added. "He's the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day 🧡 ."

Hemis Willis ended her tribute by asking Willis' fans to "send your positive birthday vibes his way. His sensitive Pisces soul will love it ♓️💜#birthdayboy."

The couple – who got married in 2009 – share daughters Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn 8.

Moore, 58, kept her birthday message to her ex-husband short and sweet.

The Disclosure actress posted a photo of herself, Willis and their three daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, as they struck silly poses on top of a falling tree from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they all socially distanced together.

"Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind!" Moore wrote. "So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families ❤️❤️❤️."

Moore and Willis were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000. Since their separation, the two have remained friends.

The actress and Heming Willis also have a great relationship.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, March 8, Moore said she was "celebrating the women who inspire me," which included Heming Willis.

"@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore the post began. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another."

The G.I. Jane star added, "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life" and described Heming Willis as "a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume."

Moore, Willis and Heming Willis spent an extended amount of time with each other last year when they socially distanced together at the Idaho home in which Moore and Willis raised their daughters.

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," she said of her relationship with Heming Willis' daughters. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

