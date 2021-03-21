Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming Celebrate Their 12-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'My Person'

"There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him," Emma Heming Willis wrote

Emma Heming Willis has nothing but love for her husband Bruce Willis.

Over the weekend, Heming Willis, 42, posted a loving tribute to the actor, 66, in honor of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo," the model joked alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together. "That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"

"We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person," she added. "There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet ♥️."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share daughters Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn, 8.

As for how the pair are spending their anniversary, Heming Willis shared a glimpse of their family celebration.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Story, the mom of two highlighted a trio of cards -- two of which were addressed to "mom and dad," while another was made out to "darling Emma."

"Celebrating a 12 year wedding anniversary today," she captioned the snap.

Of course, the Willis family has had plenty to celebrate this week!

On Friday, as the Die Hard actor celebrated his 66th birthday, both his wife and ex-wife wife Demi Moore commemorated the happy day. "Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life," Heming Willis wrote in her post.

"This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since—it's exhausting 😂," she jokingly added. "He's the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day 🧡 ."

Meanwhile Moore, 58, kept her birthday message to her ex-husband short and sweet.

The Disclosure actress posted a photo of herself, Willis and their three daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, as they struck silly poses on top of a falling tree.from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they all socially distanced together.

