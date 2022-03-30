Bruce Willis' Wife Shared Anniversary, Birthday Tributes Days Before Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from acting, celebrated his 67th birthday and 13th wedding anniversary in March

Bruce Willis was feeling the love this March.

The actor — who has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from acting, his family revealed on social media Wednesday — turned 67 on the 19th and marked 13 years of marriage with wife Emma Heming Willis two days later.

Emma, 43, celebrated her husband's birthday in the form of a sweet photo montage from over the years, and wrote, "I don't just love him, I really really like him 💓 #birthdayboy 🥳💝."

Then, on the 21st, she shared an emotional photo of the two (who share daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7) at their 2009 wedding.

"13 years ago, those wedding speeches really sent us over the edge 🤍😂 Enjoy! #uglycry #weddinganniversary #lucky13," Emma joked in the caption.

Bruce's family shared the news of his aphasia diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of the actor on their Instagram feeds, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

They went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from Emma, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

People with aphasia experience changes in their ability to communicate, the Mayo Clinic says, and they "may speak in short or incomplete sentences, speak in sentences that don't make sense, substitute one word for another or one sound for another, speak unrecognizable words, not understand other people's conversation or write sentences that don't make sense."