Image zoom Demi Moore/Instagram

Emma Heming Willis is supporting her husband Bruce Willis as he self-isolates with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters.

Heming recently commented on a family photo, posted by Moore on Tuesday, that features Willis and Moore wearing matching pajamas with two of their daughters and the rest of their social distancing crew. Willis sits in the background of the Instagram post holding an oversized spoon with Moore and daughters Tallulah and Scout in front of him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moore captioned the shot, in which the group is wearing striped green pajamas, “Family bonding.” Heming seconded Moore in her comment.

“At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚,” Heming commented.

Willis, 65, has three daughters with Moore, 57 — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. He also has two young daughters — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 — with Heming, 41.

Heming previously commented on a shot of Bruce and Moore in the pajamas Tallulah first posted on Instagram.

“Not many can pull that color off! Looking good squad,” the comment read.

Tallulah previously responded to a comment on the matching shot of her parents, explaining how her family decided to social distance together. She didn’t specify whether that also included her famous dad.

“hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)” Tallulah wrote.

Moore has also shared photos of herself and her family in self-isolation on her Instagram, including a shot of herself, her three daughters and film director Dillon Buss. Buss sitting on the floor of her home while looking through family photos at the end of March.

“Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project ❤️,” Moore wrote in the caption.

The proud mom of three also shared a video of her daughters singing together as Scout played the guitar, putting on an impromptu performance while staying at home.

“Scenes from home ❤️ #stayhome,” she wrote in the caption.