Bruce Willis' Wife Cheers on Husband and Ex Demi Moore as They Self-Isolate: 'Looking Good Squad'

Bruce Willis‘ wife is loving his reunion with ex-wife Demi Moore as the family self-isolates together.

After Bruce’s daughter Tallulah posted a shot of her parents in matching green striped pajamas on Monday (with her sister Scout and her boyfriend Dillon Buss also matching in the background), Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis gave her sweet approval in the comments section.

“Not many can pull that color off! Looking good squad,” Heming Willis wrote, adding three green hearts and a laughing crying emoji.

PEOPLE previously confirmed the exes reunited during their self-isolation, though it’s unclear whether Moore, 57, and their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26—are staying full-time with Bruce, 65. He has two young daughters — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 — with Heming Willis, 41.

Tallulah previously responded to a comment on the matching shot of her parents, explaining how her family decided to social distance together. She didn’t specify whether that also included her famous dad.

“hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)” Tallulah wrote.

Moore has also shared photos of herself and her family in self-isolation on her Instagram, including a shot of herself, her three daughters and Buss sitting on the floor of her home while looking through family photos at the end of March.

“Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project ❤️,” Moore wrote in the caption.

The proud mom of three also shared a video of her daughters singing together as Scout played the guitar, putting on an impromptu performance while staying at home.

“Scenes from home ❤️ #stayhome,” she wrote in the caption.

Moore and Bruce were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000. Bruce later married Heming Willis in 2009.

Moore wrote about their split in her recent memoir Inside Out, writing, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore admitted the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

“We felt more connected than we did before the divorce,” she added.