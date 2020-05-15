Bruce Willis Wears Original ‘Saving the World Outfit’ from Armageddon While Self-Isolating

His daughter, Rumer Willis, documented the moment when he tried on the original costume from the 1998 disaster movie

This decades-old movie costume still fits like a glove for Bruce Willis!

On Thursday, Rumer Willis posted an Instagram snapshot of her father, 65, as he sported the original space suit that his character wore in the 1998 disaster movie Armageddon. Bruce modeled the bright-orange jumpsuit, accessorizing the iconic big-screen ensemble with a coronavirus (COVID-19)–era face covering.

"He said this is 'His saving the 🌎 outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon ☄️)," Rumer, 31, captioned the photo, adding in the form of a hashtag that her famous dad is a "damn legend."

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song for the Aerosmith hit "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

A source told PEOPLE that Bruce and Emma are now staying together at the Hailey, Idaho, home where Bruce and Moore, 57, raised their own children before their divorce in 2000.

"They were all celebrating Bruce's youngest daughter," said the source. "Demi and Emma are very close. They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great. It really is one happy family."

Walking down memory lane while self-isolating, Rumer recently posted another Hollywood throwback with her father.

Last month, Rumer shared a sweet photo of herself and Bruce on the set of one of his famous Die Hard films. In the pic, a young Rumer is seen touching noses with her dad while he bore cuts and scrapes while dressed as his character John McClane.

"Going through old photos and found this gem today....John McClane Forever ❤️," Rumer wrote in the caption.