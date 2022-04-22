Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by Actress

Rumer Willis is reflecting on a special moment with her father Bruce Willis.

On Thursday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 33, shared a throwback snap of Bruce, 67, affectionately kissing her on the forehead.

Keeping the Instagram caption short and sweet, Rumer wrote, "P A P A."

Earlier this month, Rumer shared a sentimental post of the Die Hard actor after the family announced his retirement and his diagnosis with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.

Rumer mused on her father's life lessons as she shared a cute childhood photo of herself making a face while posing with Bruce and then baby sister Scout Willis, now 30.

"I love you Daddio, to the 🌙 and Back," Rumer wrote in the caption. "Thank you for teaching me to be so silly 😜 I love laughing with you."

Bruce's family announced last month that he is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the family wrote in a joint statement. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

His wife Emma Heming Willis — with whom he shares two young daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7 — and ex-wife Demi Moore plus their adult daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah all signed the message.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Willis' loved ones are more grateful than ever for joyful family times, including celebrating Mabel's 10th birthday two days after announcing his retirement.

"Emma is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce," the source said. "Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share."