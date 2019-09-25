Bruce Willis Supports Ex-Wife Demi Moore at Her Memoir Launch — and Brings His Current Wife

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis remain the friendliest of exes, even as she tells all in her new memoir Inside Out.

On Monday, Willis, 64, stepped out to support his ex-wife at her book launch party in Los Angeles, posing for a photo alongside their daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — as well as his current wife Emma Heming, 41.

In Inside Out, Moore, 56, says she’s “proud” of how she and Willis handled their split. They married in 1987, and divorced in 2000 after growing apart.

According to The New York Times, Moore writes that Willis thought her acting career took time away from their family, and he reportedly told her he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married.

Despite that friction, Moore writes, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

Image zoom Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Moore admits the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

In fact, Moore says, “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

RELATED: Demi Moore Writes About Addiction, Marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher in New Memoir

Image zoom Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in 1988 Ron Galella/WireImage

Moore and Willis have remained on strong terms since the split. In March, she attended her ex-husband’s vow renewal ceremony to Heming. And before that in July 2018, Moore cracked jokes at her ex’s expense at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” she said on the program. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

Inside Out is now available for purchase.