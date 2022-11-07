Bruce Willis Stars in Trailer for Christmas Action Sequel 'Detective Knight: Redemption'

Bruce Willis' James Knight is back with a new mission.

The actor stars in the new trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption that Lionsgate debuted on Monday. In it, Willis, 67, reprises the titular role in the second installment of a trilogy (the first entry, Detective Knight: Rogue, debuted last month and the third, Detective Knight: Independence, is expected next year).

Now in prison, Knight winds up in the middle of a jailbreak staged by "The Christmas Bomber," who terrorizes the city with a band of criminals who wear Santa Claus costumes.

"With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking out the terrorists," reads an official synopsis, "the steely-eyed Knight doles out mercy for the just — and merciless justice for all the rest."

Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

The film is again directed by Edward Drake and also stars Beau Mirchoff, Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large, Miranda Edwards and Paul Johansson.

Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Detective Knight: Redemption is one of the final films Willis made before announcing in March that he would step away from acting after his aphasia diagnosis.

The action film's holiday theme harkens back to a popular fan debate over whether Willis' iconic 1988 film Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie, given it takes place on the holiday. Its director John McTiernan agreed that the summer blockbuster fits the Christmas genre, saying in a video back in 2020: "We hadn't intended it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie."

Detective Knight: Redemption is in select theaters and on demand Dec. 9.