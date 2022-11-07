Bruce Willis Stars in Trailer for Christmas Action Sequel 'Detective Knight: Redemption'

Bruce Willis plays Detective James Knight in the second installment of the action movie trilogy

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 04:36 PM

Bruce Willis' James Knight is back with a new mission.

The actor stars in the new trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption that Lionsgate debuted on Monday. In it, Willis, 67, reprises the titular role in the second installment of a trilogy (the first entry, Detective Knight: Rogue, debuted last month and the third, Detective Knight: Independence, is expected next year).

Now in prison, Knight winds up in the middle of a jailbreak staged by "The Christmas Bomber," who terrorizes the city with a band of criminals who wear Santa Claus costumes.

"With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking out the terrorists," reads an official synopsis, "the steely-eyed Knight doles out mercy for the just — and merciless justice for all the rest."

Detective Knight: Redemption, bruce willis
Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The film is again directed by Edward Drake and also stars Beau Mirchoff, Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large, Miranda Edwards and Paul Johansson.

Detective Knight: Redemption, bruce willis
Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Detective Knight: Redemption is one of the final films Willis made before announcing in March that he would step away from acting after his aphasia diagnosis.

The action film's holiday theme harkens back to a popular fan debate over whether Willis' iconic 1988 film Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie, given it takes place on the holiday. Its director John McTiernan agreed that the summer blockbuster fits the Christmas genre, saying in a video back in 2020: "We hadn't intended it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie."

Detective Knight: Redemption is in select theaters and on demand Dec. 9.

Related Articles
The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace
Shelley Duvall Makes Acting Return in NSFW Trailer for Werewolf Movie 'The Forest Hills'
Take a deep breath Take a deep breath 1:34 / 2:05 Paradise City Official Trailer (2022)
Watch Bruce Willis and John Travolta Face Off in Hawaii in 'Paradise City' Trailer
Violent Night David Harbour
David Harbour Throws Punches as a Beer-Chugging Santa Claus in 'Violent Night' Trailer — Watch
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
The Good Nurse (2022). Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
See Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Tense Trailer for Medical Thriller 'The Good Nurse'
Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
See Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Romantic and Action-Packed 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bruce Willis is looking healthier than ever as we spot him having breakfast and running a few errands throughout Santa Monica with a friend. Pictured: Bruce Willis BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend
(from left) Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), younger Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord) and Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) in The Fabelmans, co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg.
Steven Spielberg Chronicles a Childhood Love for Movies in 'The Fabelmans' Trailer Based on His Family
Oliver Trevena, Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis' 'Wire Room' Costar Oliver Trevena Says Actor Was 'Humble, Lovely, Brilliant' on Set
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis and Daughter Share Sweet Morning Snuggle Moment in Photo from Wife Emma
CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY, Bella Ramsey,
Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey Share Trailer for Medieval Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Catherine Called Birdy'
Camila Mendes as Drea and Maya Hawke as Eleanor in Do Revenge.
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke Are Out for Vengeance in Trailer for High School Dark Comedy 'Do Revenge'
The Swimmers. (L to R) Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini in The Swimmers. Cr. Ali Güler/Netflix © 2022
See the First Trailer for Buzzed-About TIFF Drama 'The Swimmers' Based on an Inspiring True Story
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica with His Daughter’s Boyfriend: 'Their Talent Is Speaking for Itself'
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica as Derek Richard Thomas Plays Guitar: 'Jam Session'