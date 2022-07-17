Yippee Ki Yay! Bruce Willis Revisits Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza for Movie's 34th Anniversary
Bruce Willis is getting back in touch with his inner John McClane.
The Golden Globe winner, 67, paid a visit Friday to Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, which served as the setting for Nakatomi Plaza in his 1988 action blockbuster Die Hard.
His wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video of the visit for the movie's 34th anniversary. "Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," Emma, 44, captioned the black-and-white Instagram clip, which featured present-day Bruce atop the tower, cut with shots of him in the movie.
Bruce starred in Die Hard as John McClane, an NYPD cop visiting his estranged wife at her office in Nakatomi Plaza, where employees are enjoying a Christmas party. The festivities are soon interrupted by a group of terrorists, and it's up to John to save the hostages.
The actor returned to the franchise for four sequels, including Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013).
Bruce's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
Following an outpouring of support from family, friends and fans, Emma posted on her Instagram Story to say thanks. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.
A source close to Willis told PEOPLE that "everyone is rooting for him" after the diagnosis. "Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him," they said.
"He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the insider added. "His family is rallying around him."