Bruce Willis Receives Support from Hollywood After Aphasia Diagnosis: 'May He Rest and Recover'

Bruce Willis' family announced Wednesday that the actor is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after "much consideration"

Hollywood is showing support for Bruce Willis as the actor steps away from his career due to an aphasia diagnosis.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star's family announced on social media Wednesday that he is, after "much consideration," now "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after "experiencing some health issues." They shared that he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His wife Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters Mabel and Evelyn, and ex-wife Demi Moore plus their adult daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah all signed the message.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they said. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Randall Emmett, who directed Willis in last year's Midnight in the Switchgrass, tells PEOPLE, "Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of our family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Lee Curtis commented on Moore's post, "Grace and guts! Love to you all!" Debi Mazar added, "We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover," while Katie Couric said, "Sending lots of love and healing to you all!"

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Blended Families Who've Come Out Stronger As They've Come Together

In the comment section of Rumer's post, Jenna Dewan wrote, "Sending love to you and your beautiful family," and Hilarie Burton said, "Sending you big hugs, babe."

Seth Green tweeted, "I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he's given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all."