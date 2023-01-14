Bruce Willis Poses with Daughter Tallulah in Silly 'High Drama' Snapshots — See the Photos!

Bruce Willis has no problem being goofy.

The Golden Globe winner, 67, served some silly expressions as he posed with his and Demi Moore's youngest daughter Tallulah Willis in photos the 28-year-old posted on Friday, along with some other random snapshots of her day.

"High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," Tallulah wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, Bruce made a silly face as his daughter is seen cracking up. They then end up nailing the pose in the second take, both pointing their toes and making dramatic expressions as Tallulah put her hand on her dad's.

Bruce previously enjoyed the holiday season with all five of his daughters, including Tallulah, Rumer Willis, 34, and Scout Willis, 31, whom he shares with Moore, 60. He and wife Emma Heming Willis are also parents to daughters Mabel Ray, 10½, and 8½-year-old Evelyn Penn.

The Die Hard star posed in front of the Christmas tree with the whole brood, including Moore. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she wrote on Instagram with the photo.

The family gathering came shortly before Rumer announced that her mom and dad are about to become grandparents, as she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child.

A source told PEOPLE that Bruce is "happy about becoming a grandpa," adding: "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."

"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," the insider said.

Hollywood rallied around Bruce after he revealed his diagnosis with aphasia last March, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

Following four decades of adored film and television roles, the actor's family announced that he would be "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" to focus on his health.