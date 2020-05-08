Bruce Willis Playfully Bonds with Wife Emma Heming Willis in Silly Video While Isolating

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis reunited earlier this week in Idaho after spending months apart due to coronavirus

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis are catching up and enjoying being silly while in isolation together!

The actor, 65, and his wife, 41, shared a special moment in a video shared on Emma's Instagram Story on Friday in which Bruce playfully draped the model's long hair over his head as she enjoyed a cup of coffee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their daughter Mabel, 8, sat next to them as Emma, said, "Hi babes. School in five minutes," and Mabel groaned in displeasure.

Bruce reunited with Emma and their two daughters, Mabel, and Evelyn, 6, earlier this week after spending time apart while his family stayed in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Die Hard actor has been in isolation with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Blended Families Who've Come Out Stronger As They've Come Together

The whole group got back together just in time for Evelyn's 6th birthday on Tuesday, which was celebrated by everyone in the home, including Moore, 57, who lit the candles on her cake.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week, "They were all celebrating Bruce's youngest daughter."

"Demi and Emma are very close. They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great," the source said. "It really is one happy family."

Scout revealed that Emma, Evelyn and Mabel were not able to join them in Idaho initially after one of her younger sisters accidentally stepped on a needle while at the park in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Joins Him and Demi Moore in Quarantine: It's 'One Happy Family Now'

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," she said on the Dopey podcast last month.

While Willis and Emma hadn't been together during much of the COVID-19 crisis, a source told PEOPLE in April that "everything is great" between the two.

"Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids," said a family source.

A Moore source added that it's not unusual for her and Bruce, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together. "Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close," said the Moore insider.