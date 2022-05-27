Bruce Willis Is All Smiles During Rare Outing in Santa Monica
Bruce Willis is soaking up some California sun!
The Die Hard star, 67, was seen leaving lunch with friends at the Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica on Thursday, in photos obtained exclusively by PEOPLE.
The actor kept it casual wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved striped shirt and a blue baseball cap with the letters "CS" written across the front.
Bruce appeared to be in good spirits as he was seen sharing a smile and a laugh.
Earlier this week, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video of the action star showing off his skills on the court in a video shared to her Instagram Story.
In the clip, Bruce and three other men are shown playing a game of basketball, during which the actor — dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, sneakers and a baseball cap — goes for a jump shot, avoiding the hoop's rim with finesse as he makes a basket.
"I see you BeeDub," Emma, 43, wrote atop the video.
The following day, Bruce's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, shared a photo of herself with a guitar, writing that she was "Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio 🎶."
Bruce wed Emma in 2009, and the two share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. He is also dad to daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.
In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote on social media.
"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family also said.
