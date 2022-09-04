Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend

Bruce Willis announced his decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in March

By
Published on September 4, 2022 02:13 PM
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bruce Willis is looking healthier than ever as we spot him having breakfast and running a few errands throughout Santa Monica with a friend.
Photo: LESE / BACKGRID

Bruce Willis stepped out for a morning meal in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Die Hard icon was photographed out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood while grabbing breakfast with a friend.

In the snap, Willis, 67, appeared in great shape while opting for a casual outfit, wearing a white button-down short sleeve shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of blue sneakers. The actor completed his look with a baseball cap.

Last month, Willis was seen showing off his harmonica skills while spending time with his daughter Rumer Willis' boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, in a sweet video his wife Emma Heming Willis shared on Instagram.

Thomas sang and strummed his guitar in the black and white clip, as Bruce accompanied him on the harmonica from a nearby staircase.

"Their talent is speaking for itself. I'll just leave this here 🎶," Emma, 44, wrote of the moment at the time, adding the hashtag #jamsession.

In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

His family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

RELATED: Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Hang 'in Their Favorite Habitat' in Sweet Photo Taken by Their Daughter

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer, 34, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's wife Emma and ex-wife Demi Moore.

